Ten of the estimated 150,000 unemployed who lost the additional $300 a week federal payments when the state opted out of the program June 26th were back in court Wednesday.

Attorneys argued state law does not give the Governor the right to quit the program early once it has accepted the money.

“They have been evicted from their homes. They can’t pay for their diabetic medication. They have horrific stories about what happened to them when they relied on that money, and yet primarily its affected women. Women who care for their children who have had to wait until their kids go back to school,” said Attorney Marie Mattox, who is representing the plaintiffs.

The state contends the law doesn’t require the payments to continue, which could have lasted through September 6th.

The lawyers also contend there’s nothing the judge can do about it.

“Florida’s constitution does not allow the judiciary to make appropriations. To order the government to appropriate money, and that’s essentially what the plaintiffs are asking this court to do,” said attorney Daniel Nordby who is representing the state.

Recent unemployment figures show an increased number of people entering the workforce, which the state contends happened because the extra payments were stopped and forced people to look for work.