On Monday Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried said Florida farmers are losing almost $4 billion a year to Mexican farmers through unfair trade practices.

A report from Fried’s office found a declining sales in 20 commodities, while Fried said Mexican farmers are seeing a 10 percent increase in sales each year.

She is calling on the US Government to level the playing field, but also said Florida consumers have say as well.

“Part of this is on us as well. We control the purse strings here in the State of Flordia. When you go to the food store, look for the Fresh from Florida, Florida grown labels on all your produce. Go to your local farmers markets. Demand that these products be served in our restaurants and in the food stores. But we are asking the Federal government, we need help. This is an unfair trade practice is hurting our economics here in the State of Florida,” said Fried.

Fried says the trade imbalance is costing the state between 17,000 and 35,000 jobs.