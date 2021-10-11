The Florida Department of Health has identified over 100 violations of the state’s ban on vaccine passports and is preparing to issue fines the the organizations, businesses and public entities and officials breaking the law.

Included on the list are multiple cruise lines and concert venues, the Alachua County Commission, the Leon County Administrator, AT&T, Starbucks, Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman.

Florida House co-minority leader Representative Evan Jenne said he disagrees with the state’s ban on vaccine mandates and expects the law to be challenged in the courts.

“These are privately owned companies, and look it wasn’t my decision to say that corporations are people too. These were their folks that said that. You have to live with the consequences because like everything else in policy they’re all blades that cut both ways,” said Jenne.

Violators of the vaccine passport ban could be fined $5,000 for every person who was asked to prove they had been vaccinated.