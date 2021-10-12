Orlando’s State Representative Anna Eskamani and one of her constituents who is a breast cancer survivor are getting the word out about early detection as part of Breast Cancer awareness month.

Breast cancer awareness advocate Susan Fatutta discovered she had breast cancer just a month after her mother passed away from the disease.

She pointed to the recent diagnosis of Florida’s First Lady as an example of why women of any age should be proactive and always on the look out for possible signs.

“If something feels wrong get it checked out, okay? Look at here in Florida, our Governor’s wife just was diagnosed with breast cancer. She’s in her early 40’s right? There’s stories of teenagers, I have women on my team that were in their 20’s and early 30’s that had breast cancer. Don’t think it can’t happen to you,” said Fatutta.

Eskamani and Fattua also promoted upcoming Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events this month.

You can find an event in your area at cancer.org.