The state’s largest medical marijuana company just got bigger, opening it’s 100th store Tuesday, but Trulieve isn’t interested in being the only medical marijuana option for patients.

The company is looking forward to competition from other companies entering the marketplace and even everyday Floridians.

We were there for the first medical marijuana sale at Trulieve’s first store in the state’s capital.

Fast forward five years and the company is now celebrating the opening of it’s 100th store front in the same city where it all began.

“I think it exemplifies our future,” said Trulieve Chief Marketing Officer Valda Coryat.

Trulieve is by far the largest medical marijuana company in the state.

Soon as many as 19 additional competitors will have a chance to join the marketplace, but the company sees that as a good thing.

“I think it will make us all better. Right? It will be good for the industry and in the end it will be great for our patients,” said Coryat.

Trulieve is also supporting a proposal that could turn customers into competitors.

“One of our core values for Trulieve is absolutely accessibility to all patients and with that we support home grow,” said Coryat.

Michael Minardi, the man behind the citizen initiative seeking to legalize home grow, said the support of the cannabis industry makes good business sense.

“Eventually they’ll be able to sell seeds and clones and sell to an adult use market,” said Minardi.

Trulieve has petitions available in all of its stores.

Sensible Florida told us it’s already collected nearly 50,000 signatures so far.

“At a minimum, we will hopefully have enough signatures for supreme court review by the end of November,” said Minardi.

The citizen initiative still has a long way to go.

Nearly 223,000 signatures are required just to get a review by the State Supreme Court, which has already blocked two previous legalization efforts from appearing on the ballot.

If approved by the Supreme Court the Sensible Florida initiative would still need a total of 891,589 signed petitions by February 1st to make it on the 2022 ballot.

60 percent of voters would then have to vote yes for the amendment to be added to the state constitution.