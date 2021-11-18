While the Florida House debated legislation banning vaccine mandates Wednesday, lawmakers erupted into a rare verbal altercation when a Republican lawmaker twice called the President a tyrant.

“We don’t know if he’s really the President if that was your question, but he is a tyrant nonetheless,” said State Representative Anthony Sabatini.

House Democrats demanded Sabatini be reprimanded for the remarks.

Multiple times during debate Democrats were asked to keep their comments to the subject of the bill after making comments about the Governor.

“Any comments regarding the President of the United States, President Biden, any comments related to the Governor of the State of Florida, Ron DeSantis, those comments should not be made in this chamber,” said Speaker Pro Tempore Bryan Aliva addressing the chamber after the outburst.