A Senate committee approved more than $100 million in tax holidays and reductions Tuesday morning.

The proposals include a 10-day back to school sales tax holiday and a three-day sales tax holiday for energy star appliances.

Senators also gave a thumbs up to removing sales taxes on airplane purchases and a 50 percent reduction on sales taxes for new mobile homes.

Committee Chair Senator Ed Hooper said the proposals will provide financial relief for Florida families.

“I think that’s the goal every year is to recognize and adopt sensible sales tax exclusions and exemptions that help Florida’s families. Whether it’s buying clothes and supplies for back to school, whether it’s hurricane supplies, whether it’s what we heard today,” said Hooper.

Removing sales tax on airplane sales was the only legislation to draw controversy out of the four tax bills.

Supporters argued it will support airplane manufacturers and keep Florida competitive with other states that have already removed the tax.