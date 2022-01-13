Welcome to

Dems Push Nursing Home Reform

January 13th, 2022 by Mike Vasilinda

Florida Democrats today unveiled a plan to put more accountability behind the four bill the state sends to nursing homes each year. The legislation would require that 75 percent of the cash would be required to do to direct patient care. Zayne Smith of AARP praised the effort.

“This legislation would guarantee that seventy-five percent of Medicaid funding would go to direct patient care.  It’s a win for the residents. Its a win for the most vulnerable residents in Florida, It’s a win for the workforce, and frankly, its a win for the nursing homes to do the right thing, and place the emphasis on care.”

The legislation also seeks to stop nursing homes from using inflated staff leasing companies that are often owned by the parent companies of the homes. 

