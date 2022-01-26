Controversial Florida Surgeon General Joseph was confirmed by the Senate Health Policy committee after a contentious hearing today at the state Capitol. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, Democrats unhappy with his answers walked out of the meeting, leaving only GOP lawmakers to vote.

During the tense hearing, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, when asked, said vaccines aren’t the only answer when it comes to fighting Covid, offering other alternatives.

“Physical activity, exercise, obesity, smoking cessation.”

“Just a yes or no, do vaccines work?” Asked Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book.

Ladapo replied: “As a scientist, I am compelled to answer the scientific question.”

Democrats pushed on, asking why a health director in Central Florida was suspended for asking his staff to vaccinate.

Ladapo answered by saying “There’s an active inquiry by the Inspector General into that particular issue.

Then the doctor was repeatedly pushed for an apology after refusing to put on a mask this past fall when meeting with an immune compromised Senator.

“Do you regret the way you treated our colleague when she asked you to wear a mask and you refused to do so, yes or no?” Asked Leader Book.

Again, he responded: “And I think that’s a mutual issue, so its important to respect peoples preferences.”

It was the final straw for the Democrats, with Book telling the Committee Chair “We don’t feel we’re getting any answers.”

Then Democrats left without voting, but the GOP still had a quorum. “Doctor Joseph Ladapo is recommended favorably.”

Afterwards, asked why he didn’t respond to questions, Ladapo said he did.

“My goal was to accurately answer their questions and I fulfilled that goal.”

“Democrats said afterwards that when the confirmation vote gets here to the Senate floor, they’ll all be there to vote no.”

A tweet from the Dept of Health crowed Ladapo was approved with no opposition. Democrats called it more disinformation.

Earlier today, the Governor praised Ladapo for being right on mask and vaccine issues and said Florida is safer for his leadership.