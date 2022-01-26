Governor Ron DeSantis’s reelection campaign was today endorsed by the Florida Police Chiefs Association. They commended the governor for bonuses last year and for legislation that would punish the defunding of police in Florida. Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway also praised the tough anti riot legislation pushed by the Governor.

“Your unwavering commitment and dedication to prioritizing public safety has set the standard for other states to emulate and follow. Comprehending and realizing that when public safety remains paramount, it does have a positive impact on our economy.”

The Governor thanked the Chiefs, telling them “If you look at the crime that is rampant in some some of these areas where they have attacked police,, where they have defunded police. Taken money away from police, , the citizens of those jurisdictions are the victims of those reckless policies.”

Today’s endorsement follows endorsements by 59 of the 67 sheriffs in the state earlier this week.