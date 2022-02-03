A first of its kind study by the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust sampled 93 bonefish in Biscayne Bay and the Florida Keys and found pharmaceuticals in their flesh, absorbed from poorly treated wastewater. The study points to the need for continued improvement of waste water systems says Bonefish and Tarpon Trust CEO Jim McDuffy.

“58 Pharmacutical contaminants were detected in these fish. Drugs that are commonly prescribed for humans. Seven, an average of seven drugs were detected for each bonefish” said McDuffy.

The most commonly detected pharmaceuticals were: Blood pressure medications, Antidepressants, Prostate medications, Antibiotics, and Pain relievers. Not one of the ninety three fish sampled was free from drugs.