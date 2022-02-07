Florida Congressman Michael Waltz, a former green beret, has produced a television spot named “Genocide Games,”taking the Chinese government and the International Olympic Committee, and US companies to task for holding and supporting the games in a nation rife with human rights abuses.

NBC refused to air my Olympics ad with @EnesFreedom unless we censor U.S. corporate logos of the Genocide Games sponsors. We won’t let them silence us. Here’s the ad that NBC and the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t want you to see 👇 pic.twitter.com/0y35Z6KdZC — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) February 5, 2022

The ad also encourages Americans to stop buying products made in China, with Waltz telling consumers to “put them down.”

“Let’s not have American companies supporting a Chinese dictatorship that is abusing its own people, but seeks to replace the UnitedStates as a world leader” says Waltz. “And I think we’ve got to start voting with our wallets, and again in the ad, if you see made in China, put it down. It’s not just a human rights issue or a jobs issue, its now national security issue.”

NBC has refused to air the ad on its local station in Washington DC because it shows the logos of US companies. But more than half a million have seen the ad on You Tube as of mid afternoon today.