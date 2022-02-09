Florida Democrats today again called on the Governor to declare a state of emergency for affordable housing to stop dramatically ricing rates. They also want a 90 moratorium on evictions and legislation to help people evicted during Covid from having it used against their record when rent again. Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) pled with GOP lawmakers to do something.

“The reality is that rents are rising across Florida at an unconscionable rate. We are talking ten, twenty, thirty, forty, fifty percent rent hikes across Florida. And we know that our families can not afford thee types of rent hikes and something has to be done.”

This coming year, Florida will spend just under three hundred million on affordable housing, most of it distributed through local coalitions.