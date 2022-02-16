An estimated 50 abortion opponents walked to the state Capitol this afternoon and filled a gallery in the House Chamber, waiting for the debate on House Bill five. It limits abortions to no more than 15 weeks since a woman’s lasts menstrual cycle ended. That’s down from 24 under current law. Laura Goodhue lead the crowd. She is from the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood.

“They are telling politicians tahat they want them to respect their right to bodily autonomy. They don’t think politicians should be interfering in these very private, personal decisions about whether or not a person should be able to continue their pregnancy” says Goodhue.

The legislation is up for a final vote in the Florida House late this afternoon or sometime this evening. It then goes to to the Senate where one more committee meeting is scheduled before a floor vote in the upper chamber.