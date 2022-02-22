More than a hundred people who had family members die in a crime related case marched and protested in the Capitol today. They want to require employers to provide at least three days paid leave when someone in their family has died as a result of a homicide. Darlene Farrah lost her daughter, who was a clerk in a Jacksonville cell phone store to a murder robbery and says she knows first hand how hard the after math can be.

“People need time off from work to handle funeral arrangements and all that” says Farrah. “After losing a loved one, you shouldn’t have to worry about losing your job. When a tragedy hits your home, unexpectedly like that, you don’t know which way to turn.”

The legislation applies to companies with fifty or more employees, and the employee must have been on the job at least three months before the homicide took a relative. So far, neither the House or Senate bills have gotten a hearing.