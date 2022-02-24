Representatives in the State Capitol today voted to prohibit the teaching or critical race theory in schools. During the emotional hour and a half debate, state Representative Randy Fine explained what can’t be taught if the bill becomes law.

“The first thing we say is we don’t want taught in school one race, color, sex, or national origin is morally superior to another. Who wants this taught in school?” Said Fine.

Democrats countered that the GOP is trying to prevent history from being taught. Representative Ramon Alexander says influencing what is taught in the classroom is a problem.

“When you use Sytems and structures to determine what is and what’s not, that’s structural racism. Who gets to determine what is a fact and what is not a fact” says Alexander.

The legislation also allows employees who have been made to feel uncomfortable during certain training to sue their employers for trying to impose an ideology,