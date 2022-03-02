The President of the Rotary Foundation was honored by lawmakers today for distributing more than 40 million dollars last year to needy organizations and countries. President Barry Rassin says the foundation will be looking to help people in Ukraine once they know the need.

“We believe world understanding and peace is our vision, and when you have a conflict like this, we have to be prepared to come in. We have Rotary clubs in the Ukraine, in Russia. We’re ready now to assist them now with whatever they tell us they need. So we don’t want to jump in and just send things. We want to find out what they need, and then we will respond to those needs.”