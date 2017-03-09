mail ballot signature fix in the works

More than on hundred thousand absentee ballots have been discarded in recent years because the signature doesn’t match the one on file. Today a state House panel unanimously approved a fix sponsored by House minority leader Janet Cruz that will allow voters to be notified if there is a problem with their mail in ballot.

“But the saddest part is that people walk away, essentially not knowing that their ballot is discarded and not counted” says Cruz. “Now, with this bill, the onus is on the supervisor of election to notice that voter that their voter, that there is a discrepancy with they signature, and it gives them a chance to cure. they can go down, show their ID and prove that they are the owner of that ballot.”