The hard work of some hard working state employees saved Floridians 300 million tax dollars this year according to that state’s lead tax watch dog.

Florida TaxWatch honored some of those state employees in a virtual award ceremony Thursday.

There were 179 TaxWatch Productivity Awards handed out this year spanning 19 state agencies and four universities.

The four top awards went to the Department of Elder Affairs for a program that partnered with restaurants to deliver fresh meals to disabled senior citizens and the Department of Transportation for creating a new strategy for detecting wrong way drivers and improving the speed and lowering the cost of building street lighting.

The Department of Environmental Protection was also honored for its creation of a water quality dashboard.

“After this incredibly challenging year, Florida TaxWatch is so proud to recognize the good work of so, so many public servants as we often say are unsung heroes,” said TaxWatch President Dominic Calabro.

Because awards are awarded to both individuals and also teams, Florida TaxWatch says the total number of state employees honored this year is likely in the thousands.