May 27th, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda

More football fans will be able to watch Florida State and Florida A&M in person this coming fall.

Both Universities plan to open their stadiums at full capacity when the season opens.

We spoke with FSU Athletic Director David Coburn.

“With the CDC doing what they are doing and the Governor opening things up like he is doing, it was not a difficult decision at all. Virtually all the pro teams and all the major colleges are going in this direction, so no, it was not a tough call,” said Coburn.

We are also told the decision to open is not set in stone, but could change if the virus flares back up this fall.

FSU said it will follow CDC guidelines in place at the time.

