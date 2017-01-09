Help for Veterans topic of Thursday symposium

The January issue of the national Veteran’s off Foreign Wars magazine cover story is about recognizing the 5 warning signs of mental illness and PTSD. The over and a symposium slated for Thursday in the state capital were in the works long before Friday’s drama played out in the Ft. Lauderdale airport, where a vet suffering from mental illness took five lives and wounded six others. State and national legislative affairs director Mark Alverez says the purpose of the symposium is to let everyone know help is available.

“We bottle up a lot of things inside for a lot of years and I think its time it’s all out in the open” says Alvarez. “There is someone we can all come together and someone is listening. And there is help and there is assistance out there for both the veteran and the families. So we want everyone to recognize the five signs of mental illness.”

The five warning signs are personality change, agitation, withdrawal, poor self care, and a feeling of hopelessness.