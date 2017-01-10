House Speaker calls for new Visit Florida Board after contract dispute

Visit Florida’s Board fired its CEO and named a new one today after an upheaval over a million dollar contract with rapper Pit Bull that likely violated state public records law. Outgoing President and CEO Will Seccombe will see a severance package of four hundred thousand dollars more. House Speaker Richard Corcoran, who spurred the ouster by demanding the Pit Bull contract details be made public, is now calling on the entire Visit Florida Board to be replaced.

‘They engaged in behavior of wrapping race ,cars paying for soccer team jerseys, paying Pit Bull a million dollars” says the House Speaker. “You’re talking $5 million give or take right there in there of taxpayer money that could go to roads kids and and and infrastructure. The reality is if that’s the case and he engaged in that kind o behavior Not only should his behavior and his performance be called into question and whether he can stay on and as we have seen they already did that, but so should the board. The board should be replaced.”

The 31 member Visit Florida Board is made up of executives from the key tourism related businesses and is appointed by the Enterprise Florida Board in conjunction with the state Department of Economic Opportunity, which answers to the Governor.

Corcoran also says the House will try to set parameters for golden parachutes. “If he’s forced to resign because there was behavior or there was a job performance that was lacking . If that’s the case then that would be fired for cause he wouldn’t be entitled to that money. If that’s not the case then they should say something different. But regardless of the fact I can tell you and Tallahasee will address the issue of golden parachutes and try to put in the rein and parameters were these things cannot happen” say Corcoran (R-Pasco).