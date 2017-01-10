Local government lobbying expenses under scrutiny

Four dozen local governments are disclosing tens of thousands of dollars in lobbying contracts under a new house rule that requires the disclosure. House Speaker Richard Corcoran had tried to ban local governments from paying outside lobbyists, but was unsuccessful for now, so he settled on public disclosure of the contracts. Corcoran still believes the practice is a waste of taxpayer money.

“It’s ridiculous we shouldn’t have to pay you know after we’ve elected a group, we’ve elected a mayor, we’ve elected a county commission, we should have to pay now for them to hire a lobbyist to take more money out of our pockets” says Corcoran, who in addition says it’s the left pocket robbing the right.

“I think its fundamentally wrong that you have one government entity that reaches into our pockets, takes our money to pay a high paid lobbyist hundreds of thousands of dollars then to go to another governmental entity to have them take more money out of your pockets of your hard earned tax dollars. It doesn’t make sense.”

The complete list of local entities that have already disclosed their lobbying contracts and the contracts can be found at:

https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/LDPublicEntityContractDisclosure.aspx