Medical marijuana on lawmakers radar

Saying the voters have spoken on medical marijuana, A state house committee chairman spent two hours today going over changes to medical marijuana law with regulators and scientists, with of whom say more research is needed. Dr. Sue Sisley sited one study that found significant improvement in vets with PTSD.

“We documented a 75 percent reduction in PTSD severity in these military veterans which is very difficult to achieve. I can tell you, someone who has been treating military veterans for 20 years in my own practice, its very rare that I can ever achieve 75 relieve in these patients with traditional, standard medications” says Sisley.

Sisley’s statement was backed up by California veteran Roberto Pickering.

” I’m a 100 percent disabled veteran with PTSD. I was formally on 13 different pills that I was prescribed threw by the VA. I was suicidal at one point in my life their, because of that I believe, I only use cannabis in the evenings” says Pickering, who made the trip from California.

Lawmakers did not propose new legislation, but several raised questions over why patients needed to wait 90 days after seeing a doctor before a recommendation can be written. The state said it could work with a shorter timeline and expects new rules to be in place prior to the six month deadline set by Amendment 2.