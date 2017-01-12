Lawmakers to tackle gaming compact for third year in a row

A state House committee spent two hours this morning listening to a state economist on the details of the state’s deal with the Seminole Tribe. A deal to allow blackjack and other so called banked card games ended in October 2015, and for two years running state lawmakers have been unable to agree on what to do next. Committee Chair Mike LaRosa likens the struggle to a football game with lots of unanswered questions.

“You know, it’s incredibly difficult.” says LaRosa. ”It’s like playing football not knowing who your opposition is, having nine players and not exactly having a play book, or knowing what the pages in the playbook are going to say. So, its difficult, but we’re out here to navigate it. We’re here to bring in folks we can talk to, give is as much information and detail as we can, and navigate as best as we possibly can, but time is always of the essence and we’ll hopefully get it done before session.”

Late last year, a Federal judge ruled the Seminole tribe could continue the card games because the state may have over reached what games it allowed horse and dog tracks to offer