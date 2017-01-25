Welcome to

Whiskey and Wheaties battle is back

January 25th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

For the fourth year in a row, big chain stores like Walmart and Target want lawmakers to let them sell alcoholic beverages in the same stores as groceries and everything else. Currently, liquor must be sold in a separate walled location, usually right next door.  Julio Fuentes, the Chairman of the FL Hispanic Chamber of Commerce says the wall requirement puts retailers at a disadvantage.

“You can walk into any store right now, any store that sells alcohol, and purchase some, but obviously, the separation of the food and the liquor is out dated and that’s exactly what we want to do with this bill” says Fuentes.

Publix and most liquor only retailers oppose the change.

