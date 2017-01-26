Democrats walk out of committee over invited speaker

A discussion on refugees and homeland security prompted several Florida House Democrats to walk out on one presenter today. Mark Krikorian is the director of the Center of Immigration Studies. Rep. Bobby DeBose called his organization a hate group.

“He said very disparaging things about black people. He said very disparaging things about Latinos. He said very disparaging things about Jews” says DeBose. “And listen, I’m all about free speech and this guy is free to show up and fill out a card and speak, but the fact this guy was invited to talk about policy that’s going to shape this state and how we address these issues. It’s very disturbing to me.”

Committee Chair Gayle Harrell said the wished the Democrats would have listened to the Skype presentation.

“I’m as disappointed, I really have to say I was disappointed. I would have hoped they would have liked to hear and listen to a divergence of opinion, and ask those tough questions, challenge the speaker” said the Chairwom