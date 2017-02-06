Corcoran Criteria for Constitution Revision Commission

House Speaker Richard Corcoran will make 9 appointments to the Constitution revision Commission. the panel meets once every 20 years to suggest changes to the states basic document. Dozens of heavy hitters have applied, and the Speaker says he’s looking for people who won’t tamper, much.

“I’m looking for people who are constitutional conservatives, who recognize the role of a constitution, are willing to tamper with it only when necessary, And those people who have that conservative constitutional aspect. they’re going to be people who respect the separation of powers, respect the constitution, and respect its role” says the House Speaker.

The Senate President will also make 9 appointments. the Governor has 16, including the chair of the commission.