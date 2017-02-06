Trial delay in murder for hire case

Katherine Magbanua, the accused go between the hit man who allegedly shot an FSU law professor, and allegedly the ex-wife’s family who wanted him dead, asked for and got a 90 day delay in her trial that was set to start later this month. Magbanua is seen as the key to linking the ex-wife’s family to the case, but Lawyer Tara Kawass says she doesn’t know anything and is innocent.

“We are of the position and our client is of the position that what the state is seeking is information she does not have and which is not true” says Kawass. “And she is not going to put herself in a position of just saying what it is she thinks they want to hear in order to get something in return.”

Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman admits the case is complicated by Magbanua’s refusal to talk, but says it can be overcome.

“This is a challenging case and its complicated. It does throw a wrench in things that there are other suspects that are un-indicted, but I think we can proceed forward with this defendant with a jury that’s independent just to her” says Cappleman.

The judge set May first for lawyers to appear in court and set a trial date.