UF President Fuchs tells Economics Club resources needed to reach top 10

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs spoke to the Economics Club of Florida today in the State Capital. FSU President John Thrasher sat nearby . Fuchs says UF is lacking in three areas to be a top ten research university: Fundraising, State funding,and student to faculty ratio.

“We rank 34th out of these 34 universities. At the bottom with 21 students for each professor. top ranked Michigan has a a student to faculty ratio of 12-1. Our goal is to be among the top ten public universities by anyone’s measure, and to get to that we need a student to faculty ratio of 16 to 1” says Fuchs.

Fuchs says that would require hiring 550 more faculty.