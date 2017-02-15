Welcome to

Veterans Tax Free Holiday

February 15th, 2017 by Kerry Kinsey

Lawmakers are mulling over a Veterans Day sales tax exemption holiday. The idea is to honor those who served in our armed forces by letting them buy footwear and clothing under $60.00 tax free. Representative Mel Ponder of Destin says the legislation would make it a one-day offer on Veterans Day, November 11. “If anything we could start with this $60.00 or less for one day and get the ball rolling and just start honoring the veterans in that regard” Ponder says. The bill would cost the state $1.4 million. The legislation is shorter than the three days the governor wants.

 

 

 

