Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Hosea Ballou
    "Real happiness is cheap enough, yet how dearly we pay for its counterfeit."
  • Horace Walpole
    "The whole secret of life is to be interested in one thing profoundly and in a thousand things well."
  • Thomas Tusser
    "A fool and his money are soon parted."
  • George Eliot
    "It is never too late to be what you might have been."

Message to future lawmakers: Stay Away 6 Years

February 21st, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

A House Committee has adopted legislation prohibiting legislators from lobbying for six years after leaving office. The current ban is two years.If the Senate goes along, voters must ultimately approve the legislation…but State Rep. Lori Berman says the legislation is off to a good start.

“This makes sure that we aren’t becoming a revolving door of lobbyists you know. This is clear that is not the intent of the legislature and not something we want to see in our state” says Berman

The legislation also closes a loophole that let the Secretary of Environmental Protection leave for a law firm he had hired as during his tenure as DEP Secretary.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com