Asset limited, income constrained, employed seek tax prep help

The United Way is asking state lawmakers to one point two million dollars to help low income Florida families, referred to as ALICE families, prepare their federal tax returns. ALICE stands for asset limited, income constrained, employed. United way says their free tax service for ALICE families has saved them millions in taxes they would have otherwise paid. Pinellas County Bus Driver Keisha Murray says she is able to pay her bills because of the help she has received.

“Not everyone works 9-5 like me, and these families need help. These families need this assistance very badly. And the more we’re able to get it out, the more we can help all these families, ,not just in Pinellas County, but in all of the different counties to get their money back” Murray told reporters.

As many as 2.6 million households are classified as ALICE or working poor families. The one point two million being sought would help an additional 31 thousand families file returns and received the tax credits to which they are entitled.