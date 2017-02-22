Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Nathaniel Hawthorne
    "A pure hand needs no glove to cover it."
  • Henry David Thoreau
    "Time is but the stream I go a-fishing in."
  • Hosea Ballou
    "Real happiness is cheap enough, yet how dearly we pay for its counterfeit."
  • Horace Walpole
    "The whole secret of life is to be interested in one thing profoundly and in a thousand things well."

Ban the box faces uphill battle

February 22nd, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Sponsors face an uphill battle, but employers would be banned from asking prospective employees about any arrests on job applications under legislation filed in the state capitol. The so called Ban the Box bill would not prohibit employers from asking for details at subsequent interviews, but Rep. Shevrin Jones says the idea is to level the playing field during the initial application process.

“All we’re asking is that you remove it from the application process, call that individual in for a fair interview process, then you have the opportunity to ask that question. Again, allow the that individual…give them a shot” says Jones.

Republican leaders have assigned the bill to four committees, making it unlikely it will make it through the legislative process this year.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com