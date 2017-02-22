Ban the box faces uphill battle

Sponsors face an uphill battle, but employers would be banned from asking prospective employees about any arrests on job applications under legislation filed in the state capitol. The so called Ban the Box bill would not prohibit employers from asking for details at subsequent interviews, but Rep. Shevrin Jones says the idea is to level the playing field during the initial application process.

“All we’re asking is that you remove it from the application process, call that individual in for a fair interview process, then you have the opportunity to ask that question. Again, allow the that individual…give them a shot” says Jones.

Republican leaders have assigned the bill to four committees, making it unlikely it will make it through the legislative process this year.