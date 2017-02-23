Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Nathaniel Hawthorne
    "A pure hand needs no glove to cover it."
  • Henry David Thoreau
    "Time is but the stream I go a-fishing in."
  • Hosea Ballou
    "Real happiness is cheap enough, yet how dearly we pay for its counterfeit."
  • Horace Walpole
    "The whole secret of life is to be interested in one thing profoundly and in a thousand things well."

No sweets or soda for food stamp recipients?

February 23rd, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

 

People using food stamps may soon no longer be able to purchase candy or soft drinks with their Electronic benefits card. nationally, the purchases account for just under six percent of food stamp purchases. A house committee approved banning the purchases with food stamps this morning. Sponsor Ralph Massullo is a medical doctor.

“There’s nothing nutritional at all with it. as a matter of fact it anti nutritional because it makes you unhealthy. right” asks Massullo.  “Nutrition is to make you healthier. You grow better if you are a child. you mature better,, and you develop healthy habits. Something that’s anti nutritional leads you in the wrong direction.”

Without a waiver from the federal government, the prohibition can’t take place. Florida retailers say they would prefer a national fix, not just a Florida specific ban.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com