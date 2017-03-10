Death penalty fix sent to Governor

The first major bill of the 2017 legislative session is on its way to the Governor. The Florida House voted 112-3 to require unanimous jury verdicts in death cases. The legislation was necessary after the Florida Supreme Court ruled last years 10-2 jury legislation was unconstitutional. Rep. Joe Geller of Dania Beach was one of the three no votes.

“I think we have a right to be protected against these monster” proclaimed Geller. “I think we have a right not to have them roaming our streets but I don’t think it is something that the state should do I think it’s wrong and I’m going to vote against this bill because I am against the death penalty.

Even when signed, executions may not resume any time soon. Even sponsors of the legislation say a Supreme Court decision requiring some people to get new sentencing hearings but not others based on when their sentence was final is confusing and open to challenge.