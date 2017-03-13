Stand Your Ground burden of proof legislation to be voted on by Senate on Wednesday

Later this week, the Florida Senate is poised to pass the first gun bill of the session. The legislation changes the burden of proof in preliminary hearing in Stand Your Ground cases, Currently, someone who asserts SYG must prove they felt threatened. Under the proposed change, the state would have the burden of proving someone was not afraid. Senator Rob Bradley says the change is necessary to uphold the constitutions premise of innocent until proven guilty.

“It gets described as a gun bill, but for many of us this is more about some fundamental constitutional principles and it’s about making sure that people have a right of self-defense and that it is meaningful that it is not just words on paper” says Bradley.

The legislation is also moving through House committees, which is a change from last year when the House did not take the bill up.