Impeachment authority legislation likely to move more quickly

The leadership of the state House discovered that it didn’t have the power to bring impeachment charges against State Attorney’s and Prosecutors after a Jacksonville public defender’s conduct became controversial. He is no longer in office, but legislation to ask voters to give lawmakers impeachment powers is ready for a floor vote in the House. State Senator Greg Steube is carrying the bill in the Senate.

“You know, there’s kind of a legal imbalance if you will because they’re the only constitutional officers that can not be impeached. So we’re simply just trying to apply the same rules to every constitutional officer in the state” says Steube.

While the full House is ready for a floor vote, Steube’s Senate version has four committee references and has yet to be heard in any committee. That is likely to change after furor erupted when the Orlando State Attorney’s announced she would no longer seek the death penalty.