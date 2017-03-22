Cuban sandwiches delivered by Pirates for all

There were Cuban sandwiches for two thousand, deviled crab, dancers, and pirates. Tampa Zoo brought eleven different animals. It is all part of the annual Hillsborough Day at at the State Capitol, and one of the favorite free lunch festivities of the Legislative session. County Commissioner Ken Hagen says the day offers business leaders a change to let lawmakers know whats on their mind.

“I thinks it nice that they know we’re out here and we have an opportunity, whether its one on one in the office, or its more social gathering like lunch, or a happy hour afterwards to be able to tell them issues that are of concern to us” says the Commissioner.

The entire event was sponsored by businesses who picked up the tab for the day.