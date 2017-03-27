Welcome to

Childrens Week begins

March 27th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

As many as four thousand children and their parents are expected at the state Capitol tomorrow. The Rotunda in the Capitol was decorated over the weekend with thousands of colorful hands drawn by children from Key West to Pensacola. Organizer Jason Zaborske says since kids can’t vote, their strength is in numbers.

“That’s really our biggest strength” says Zaborske  “The advocates and the community is that we can tell the story and we can show what is working and what is not working. We can explain those things to policy makers so they can understand and can streamline and make sure government works better and funding is adequate enough to provide the quality of service that we need to deliver services to children and to seniors.”

A storybook village will occupy the Capitol courtyard Tuesday as elected officials take turns reading to kids. Teens will also testify about services before the Children and Youth Cabinet tomorrow as well.

