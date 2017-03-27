Voter intimidation legislation filed

Following reports that a south Florida House candidate and a county commissioner helped voters fill out their mail in ballots, another State Representative has filed legislation to make such conduct a felony. Rep. Emily Slosberg says current law protects voters in line and in polling places, but not at home.

“And out laws have to catch up with the times. Times have changed. Now we have about a third of the voters are voting at their homes, and we need laws that will protect those voters from intimidation while they are voting” says sponsor Slosberg.

Violations wold be a third degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a five thousand dollar fine.