House and Senate move to cut SAO Budget

House and Senate Budget writers moved today to cut the budget of the Orlando Prosecutor refusing to seek death sentences. The money would be used by other state attorneys who have been given those cases by the Governor. But Chief of Staff Kamilah Perry says the cut will hurt innocent victims.

“The notion to take one point four million dollars from our budget is going to cripple us in addition to the money we have to pay under the statute. And it’s going to impact the prosecution of other cases, namely Human Trafficking” says Perry.

Q:”Do you fell like its political payback?”

“I do. the timing of it appears to be retaliation for her position.

Governor Rick Scott moved 21 additional cases from the Circuit earlier this week. Asked today if he was still considering a suspension, he said he continues to review the situation and how the State Attorney responds to future cas