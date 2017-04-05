Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • A. C. Benson
    "People seldom refuse help, if one offers it in the right way."
  • Ralph Waldo Emerson
    "Men love to wonder, and that is the seed of science."
  • Havelock Ellis
    "All the art of living lies in a fine mingling of letting go and holding on."
  • Epictetus
    "Only the educated are free."

Paella for 2,000

April 5th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Legislation wasn’t the only thing cooking at the State Capitol this afternoon.

As part of Miami-Dade Day the worlds largest paella was cooked on the grounds of the Capitol Plaza.

Bijan Nakhjavan has been serving the dish at the Capitol for 30 years.

SOT Bijan Nakhjavan

Chef

“They decided that they want to do something in Tallahassee that has a flavor of Miami and that’s why we did paella and it’s grown from like three hundred people now to like two or three thousand people.”

Governor Rick Scott along with other legislators came out to help serve the dish mad up of over 1,000 pounds of rice, chicken and seafood.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com