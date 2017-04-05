Paella for 2,000

Legislation wasn’t the only thing cooking at the State Capitol this afternoon.

As part of Miami-Dade Day the worlds largest paella was cooked on the grounds of the Capitol Plaza.

Bijan Nakhjavan has been serving the dish at the Capitol for 30 years.

SOT Bijan Nakhjavan

Chef

“They decided that they want to do something in Tallahassee that has a flavor of Miami and that’s why we did paella and it’s grown from like three hundred people now to like two or three thousand people.”

Governor Rick Scott along with other legislators came out to help serve the dish mad up of over 1,000 pounds of rice, chicken and seafood.