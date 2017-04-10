Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Ingrid Bergman
    "Happiness is good health and a bad memory."
  • Jessamyn West
    "The past is really almost as much a work of the imagination as the future."
  • Abraham Lincoln
    "I never had a policy; I have just tried to do my very best each and every day."
  • Mother Teresa
    "If you can't feed a hundred people, then feed just one."

Pigman DUI Arrest Video Released

April 10th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Avon Park State Representative Cary Pigman was charged with DUI back on March 21st as he headed home from a week of legislating. Today the Highway Patrol released video from two dash cams. Pigman can be seen weaving on the turnpike, crossing over the white line on the right side of the road and then over correcting by moving into the left lane. Once stopped, the lawmaker denied drinking, even though an open bottle of wine was found on his front seat.

Pigman did agree to breathalyzer tests and blew 1.4 and one point 5. A point 08 is the legal limit. Following the arrest, Pigman resigned his committee chairmanship but remains a member of the state House.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com