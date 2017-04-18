Uber Legislation on the Runway for a Landing

Uber, Lyft, and other ride sharing drivers will soon have standardized amounts of insurance coverage. The Florida Senate will send legislation four years in the making to the Governor the next time it meets. the legislation requires drivers to carry at least 50 thousand dollars in bodily injury coverage when their cars are empty, and a million dollar policy when riders are present. Sponsor Jeff Brandes says the legislation also standardized background checks.

“Its going to create a standardized system throughout the state. whether you a rein the Keys, or Tampa Bay, or Jacksonville, you’ll know you’ll have the same level of background checks, same level of insurance an this will be standardized going forward” says Brandes.

The bill requires the ride sharing companies to conduct a local and national criminal background check on its drivers every 3 years, and a driving record check just once when the person applies ate be a driver.