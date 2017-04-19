Welcome to

Ride Sharing Bill Clears Senate, Headed to Governor’s Desk

April 19th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
After four years of trying, legislation to regulate ride sharing services such as Uber and Lyft is on it’s way to the Governor.
It cleared the Senate today by a 36-1 vote. Uber Spokesman Colin Tooze says the law will open more markets in Florida.
“What it does is erase this crazy patchwork of regulations that have been in lace the last couple of years that don’t make any sense for a state like this,” said Uber Spokesman Colin Tooze, “And so Florida is now consistent with an emerging national consensus, becoming the 41st state to recognize  ride sharing should be regulated sensibly at the state level.”
Governor Rick Scott has not indicated what he will do with the legislation when it reaches his desk.

