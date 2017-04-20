Dozens Deliver Complaints to Gov. Scott in Support of State Attorney Aramis Ayala

Three dozen people crowded into the hallway outside the Governor’s office at the State Capitol today to deliver a message.

They support the decision of Orlando are State Attorney Aramis Ayala to not seek death sentences.

They are petitioning the Governor to return more than 20 death cases to her circuit.

Robin Harris spoke at the gathering and said voters knew what they were getting.

“We said loud and clear who we wanted. Our progressive champion was Aramis Ayala, our State Attorney,” said Harris, “Yes we applaud her efforts. We voted for her because she was progressive, she was a thinker.”

Ayala has sued the Governor and the case is before the State Supreme Court.

The Florida House of Representatives and the state’s other 19 prosecutors are siding with the Governor.

No hearing in the case has been set.