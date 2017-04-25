Bills to Combat Drug Overdoses Move to House Vote

Two bills to help combat drug overdoses in the state were on the House floor Tuesday .

One bill creates a system for medical staff including EMTs to report drug overdose incidents.

The goal is to help law enforcement find hot spots for drug activity they may not have previously known.

The second bill encourages hospitals to recommend addiction treatment in cases of overdose.

Representative Joe Gruters has been involved with both bills.

“We can’t look at it as a drug problem, we’ve got to look at it as, people are sick and how can we help them,” said Gruters, “Some of these bills hopefully will try to give people the support so we can try and reunite some of these families that are being broken up over drug abuse and curb the deaths that we’re seeing on a daily basis.”

Both bills will be voted on Wednesday .