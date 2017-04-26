Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Vladimir Horowitz
    "Perfection itself is imperfection."
  • Andy Warhol
    "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself."
  • Elbert Hubbard
    "He has achieved success who has worked well, laughed often, and loved much."
  • James Thurber
    "It is better to know some of the questions than all of the answers."

House Bill to Keep Universities Search Process for Top Officials Concealed Passes House

April 26th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
A bill passed through the State House allowing Universities to keep their search process for top officials closed to the public during the initial application phase.
This comes after a bruising effort trying to pick a new President for Florida Gulf Coast University this past fall and winter that saw the search resumed after the search panel count agreed on three names.
Sponsor Representative Bob Rommel said Florida doesn’t reach its full pool of applicants because of the state’s overly transparent policy.
“Just imagine if it was you trying to better yourself or your family for a new job and you had to go and tell your current boss, that boss, I applied for a new job,” said Rommel.
Names of final applicants would still have to be released 21 days prior to a final decision for public input.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com