House Bill to Keep Universities Search Process for Top Officials Concealed Passes House

A bill passed through the State House allowing Universities to keep their search process for top officials closed to the public during the initial application phase.

This comes after a bruising effort trying to pick a new President for Florida Gulf Coast University this past fall and winter that saw the search resumed after the search panel count agreed on three names.

Sponsor Representative Bob Rommel said Florida doesn’t reach its full pool of applicants because of the state’s overly transparent policy.

“Just imagine if it was you trying to better yourself or your family for a new job and you had to go and tell your current boss, that boss, I applied for a new job,” said Rommel.

Names of final applicants would still have to be released 21 days prior to a final decision for public input.