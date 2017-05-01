Government Pay Raise and Retirement Bill Heads to Senate Floor

A pay raise is possibly in the future for Government employees.

A bill headed to the Senate Floor would give state employees making user $40,000 a 14 hundred dollar a year raise. Employers making over 40k would get a thousand dollar bonus.

The bill also includes funding to help cover firefighters if they develop cancer from their job.

Another provision of the bill requires new state hires to be put in the defined contribution plan…or 401k plan, not the traditional state retirement plan.

Lynda Russell with the Florida Education Association fears the pension change could discourage new teachers from sticking with their job.

“In the pension plan that teacher can expect a modest benefit of about $24,000 a year, $2,000 a month. In the investment plan, she’s probably looking at a benefit of about $9,800 a year, or about $800 a month,” said Russell.

State Employees have not received a raise since 2013.