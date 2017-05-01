Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Horace
    "The envious man grows lean at the success of his neighbor."
  • Gustave Flaubert
    "Read in order to live."
  • Immanuel Kant
    "To be is to do."
  • Jean Paul
    "For sleep, riches and health to be truly enjoyed, they must be interrupted."

Government Pay Raise and Retirement Bill Heads to Senate Floor

May 1st, 2017 by Jake Stofan
A pay raise is possibly in the future for Government employees.
A bill headed to the Senate Floor would give state employees making user $40,000 a 14 hundred dollar a year raise. Employers making over 40k would get a thousand dollar bonus.
The bill also includes funding to help cover firefighters if they develop cancer from their job.
Another provision of the bill requires new state hires to be put in the defined contribution plan…or 401k plan, not the traditional state retirement plan.
Lynda Russell with the Florida Education Association fears the pension change could discourage new teachers from sticking with their job.
“In the pension plan that teacher can expect a modest benefit of about $24,000 a year, $2,000 a month. In the investment plan, she’s probably looking at a benefit of about $9,800 a year, or about $800 a month,” said Russell.
State Employees have not received a raise since 2013.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com